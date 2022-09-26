Amended Electoral Act Best for Free, Fair Polls, Says Peller – THISDAYLIVE

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

A member of the House of Representatives for Iseyin/ Itesiwaju/Kajola/ Iwajowa Federal Constituency, Hon. Shina Peller, yesterday, said the 2023 general elections would be historical with the coming into force of the amended new Electoral Act, 2022.

Peller said that Nigerians would experience the most peaceful election that would be free from rigging and electoral violence.

The federal lawmaker who was speaking in Iseyin at two events to mark the 25th remembrance of his father, Professor Moshood Peller, lecture/prayers and final of Peller Unity Cup, Season 2, noted that the amended electoral act that has been signed by President Muhammadu Buhari, would make it difficult for politicians to rig elections in 2023.

Dignitaries at the event included the Oni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi who was represented by the Asoya of Isoya, Oba Muraina Adedini; the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi; the Emir of Minna, Alhaji Umar Bahago who…