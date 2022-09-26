Army Produces Pamphlets on Conduct of Officers on Elections – THISDAYLIVE

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Ahead of 2023 general election, the Nigeria Army has announced that it has embarked on mass production of pamphlets that would guide its officers and personnel on the conducts and rules of engagement governing their participation in elections.

The Commandant, Nigeria Army Institute of Science Education and Technology (NAISET), Major General Bello Alhaji Tsoho, made this known during the graduation of the 3rd Quarter Courses of the institute that was held in Ilorin, Kwara State, over the weekend.

Over 174 officers that graduated from the courses were honoured during the event.

According to him, “the Nigeria Army has already proactively mass produced pamphlets on code of conduct and rules of engagement governing the election for our officers and personnel to serve as a guide.

Tsoho said: “On the issue of the (coming) election and its politics, we are first professional military personnel and completely apolitical.

“We…