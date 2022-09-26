C’River APC Guber Candidate to Set Agenda for Next Administration – THISDAYLIVE

Bassey Inyang in Calabar

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Cross River State, Senator Bassey Otu, has tasked journalists in the state to set workable agenda that he will integrate into the developmental policy of the state if he becomes the state governor from May 29, 2023.

Otu stated this during an interactive session with members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Cross River State Council at the weekend after concluding his statewide consultations and thank you tour to delegates and stakeholders who gave him soft landing to emerge as the party standard bearer in the state.

The gubernatorial hopeful said the purpose of his visit was to appreciate and thank members of the NUJ who participated actively during his statewide tour in disseminating credible reportage without any financial inducement.

The APC standard bearer reaffirmed his total commitment to work very closely with all the journalists, and carry…