GoMed, Online Community Pharmacy Marketplace Launches in Lagos – THISDAYLIVE

Emma Okonji

GoMed, an online marketplace for community pharmacies has launched in Lagos to provide on-the-go access to safe medicines, health products and services for Nigerians.

According to online marketplace, the launch is a strategic move to tap into the thriving Nigeria pharma market, which is estimated at $2.5 billion.

GoMed partners with community pharmacies across Nigeria, providing them with the tools to showcase their inventory while exposing them to millions of potential customers within their communities.

With GoMed, community pharmacies regardless of size are able to digitise their sales process to reach even more customers, while users can access an array of pharmaceutical products ranging from prescription drugs to personal care and supplements. Users are also able to order medical equipment, speak with pharmacists or even consult a doctor.

Speaking at the launch in Lagos, Partner and Co-founder of GoMed Nigeria, Dr. Aaron Grandy,…