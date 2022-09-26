‘Lalong Desperate to Rig Elections with Appointment as DG APC Campaign Body’ – THISDAYLIVE

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

The Executive Chairman of Langtang North Local Government Area of Plateau State, Hon. Joshua Ubandoma Laven, has alleged that the state Governor, Mr. Simon Lalong, is desperate to rig the 2023 elections in the state for the All Progressives Congress (APC) “because of his appointment as the Director-General of campaign for the Tinubu/Shettima ticket.”

Laven described as very unfortunate, “the meeting of the governor with supporters in Southern Plateau where he was inciting them to violence.”

He made the disclosure while reacting to Lalong’s outburst in Shendam while addressing APC stakeholders saying: “We would do everything to win, and whoever feels disenfranchised should go to court and seek redress, after all, the APC is the federal government.”

Laven said there was nothing on the ground to support Lalong’s confidence and claim during the meeting that the APC will win the three senatorial seats, the eight…