NNPCL Spent 94.7% of August Oil, Gas Revenue on Petrol Subsidy – THISDAYLIVE

*At N403.87/$ official rate, subsidy exceeded $1.22bn

*Police seize 123 oil tankers, 1,436 million litres of stolen crude, diesel

*4,900 litres of petrol also confiscated

*Pipeline surveillance: Diri, INC resolve Tompolo, Asari, Ateke rift

Emmanuel Addeh, Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja and Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) spent 94.77 per cent of its revenue on petrol subsidy payment in August, latest data from the national oil company has affirmed.

The development, which clearly signposts grim outlook for the economy, came the same weekend the police high command disclosed that the Police Special Task Force on Petroleum and Illegal Bunkering (IGP-STFPIB) seized 123 oil tankers deployed for the purpose of crude oil theft.

That was as Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, alongside some leaders of the Ijaw National Congress (INC) and other stakeholders announced they had succeeded in calming…