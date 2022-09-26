Osinbajo Says Next Govt Should Sustain Gains of MSMEs – THISDAYLIVE

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has stressed the need for the incoming administration in 2023 to sustain gains made by the government in the nation’s Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Osinbajo, who gave this advice Monday while playing host to members of Made-in-Nigeria Project led by Adedeji Alebiosu at the State House, Abuja, said the momentum built by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in the last seven years must be maintained given it’s crucial position in the economy.

The group, representing a coalition of MSMEs in Nigeria, were at the Presidential Villa to commend the Federal Government and appreciate the Vice President’s support for MSMEs in the country over the past seven years.

The Vice President said “we must be as determined as possible going forward in maintaining the momentum built over the years in the MSME space.

“How we sustain the MSME Clinics, how it is institutionalized in a way that the incoming…