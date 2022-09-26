PDP Will Emerge Stronger, Victorious Despite Crisis – THISDAYLIVE

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri says he is optimistic that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would surmount its current challenges and emerge victorious at all levels in the 2023 general election. Diri stated this at an interdenominational church service organised by the state government to mark Nigeria’s 62nd independence and the 26th anniversary of the creation of Bayelsa State.

Diri was represented by the deputy governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, at the service held at the King of Glory Chapel inside Government House, Yenagoa.

The governor described the post-convention crisis rocking PDP as “shaking of the water in the river that will not stop the boat from getting to its destination”.

He said by the grace of God and the support of Nigerians, who had seen the difference between the All Progressives Congress (APC) and PDP, his party would reclaim power at the centre and in majority of the states.

According to…