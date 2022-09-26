Politicians Afraid of  my  Candidacy, Edo Female Speaker Alleges – THISDAYLIVE

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-city

The first female Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Mrs. Elizabeth Ativie, has declared that many politicians in the state are jittery of her emergence as the candidate of the Labour Party (LP) for Orhionmwon/Uhunmwonde federal constituency, in view of her capacity to emerge victorious.

Ativie, also a former Deputy Speaker of Edo Assembly, who recently resigned her membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and joined the Labour Party (LP), stated this in Benin-city, the state capital, during an interactive session with journalists at the weekend.

She said: “There are processes to be nominated and elected. I passed through all the processes in LP. I do not want to join issues with anybody or some hired persons and non-members of LP, who are protesting my candidacy. I was reliably informed that most of the protesters are members of other political parties, who

are frightened by my

candidacy.

“The LP is…