Umar Farouq Bags Africa’s Leading Woman in Humanitarian Service Award – THISDAYLIVE

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq has been conferred with Africa’s leading Woman in Humanitarian Service and Social Development Award.

The award and decoration was presented by Foreign Investment Network FIN, an African Business Investment Forum following a nomination by an INGO Third Sector Resource, based in United Kingdom.

The award was in recognition of her outstanding services to the cause of Internally Displaced and Vulnerable Persons and her immense contribution to the growth of humanity”.

Presenting the award, the Chairman of FIN, Mrs Olayinka Fayomi poured encomiums on the minister for her sacrifices and humanitarian efforts in Nigeria.

“Hon Sadiya Umar Farouq faces daily daunting challenges with grit and determination and continues to selflessly serve people in distress and ordinary citizens in Nigeria. People’s lives,…