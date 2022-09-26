Youths Will Be Major Part of My Administration – THISDAYLIVE

Emameh Gabriel in Abuja

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, yesterday, in a statement, in Abuja, said his desire was to offer Nigeria and Nigerians purposeful leadership, drawing strength from the people in general and the youths in particular.

Obi, who said this at the Success Conference 2022, held in Abakaliki, Ebonyi state Capital, Saturday, noted that the Nigerian people under his leadership would be involved significantly in policy formulation and administration.

“The overall task of our leadership in 2023 is to streamline governance and ensure that it is responsive, transformative, and effective. We will demonstrate that good governance is all about providing the needed services to the people.

“If elected the next president of Nigeria, youths would be the main proponents of my main agenda to transform Nigeria from a consuming nation to a producing nation. The two main components of this agenda are human capital development…