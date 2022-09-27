Amotekun Must Be Given Arms to Carry Out Its Duties – THISDAYLIVE

•Seeks support to fight marauders committing crimes against humanity

Fidelis David in Akure

Chairman of South-west Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ondo State, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, yesterday, said the region’s Security Network Agency, codenamed ‘Amotekun’, must be allowed to bear appropriate tools and weapons to curb marauders committing crimes against humanity. Akeredolu explained that the incontestable authority of the state must be imposed in the country, which was being threatened by brazen conflict entrepreneurs as well as armed and audacious non-state actors.

The governor spoke in Akure at the Passing-Out Parade of Courses 3 and 4 of the State Amotekun Corps.

He asserted that state security outfits backed by law, whether in western Nigeria, Katsina, Borno, Benue or any northern state, must have access to the same sophisticated weapons that the marauders had. He said his administration would continue to support the operational…