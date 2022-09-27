An Omolúwàbí  in the Midst of Cultural Anomie – THISDAYLIVE

By Tunji Olaopa

Celebrating my knowledge and affinity with Professor Olugbenga Akin Ben Ogunmoyela certainly goes beyond the fact that he is my in-law. My invaluable wife, Olufunlola, hailed from the enviable Ogunmoyela family of Ifon, in Ose LGA of Ondo State. It is now more than 38 years ago when I first encountered the Ogunmoyela family, and that encounter had furthered my learning curve, especially with regard to the role of values as a core ingredient in the shaping of national rebirth and progress. I started that bit of my learning experience when I met the patriarch of the family, Papa V. B. T. Ogunmoyela, of blessed memory, who welcomed me to his Ibadan home at that time with a story that demonstrated the way families could serve as the value foundation of a nation. It is this unreserved commitment to family values that occasioned Papa’s immense respect and appreciation to my grandfather, Rev. D. A. Olaopa, the first chairman of the Afijio LGA of Oyo…