APC Chieftain Hails Emerhor’s Appointment as Head of PCC’s Contacts/Mobilisation in South-south – THISDAYLIVE

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State and former House of Representatives member, Hon. Prince Fred Oloko, has hailed the appointment of Olorogun O’tega Emerhor as the director of Contacts and Mobilisation of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) in South-south zone.

Oloko, in a statement issued in Warri, Delta State, yesterday, said the appointment of Emerhor is well deserved one considering his pedigree and political networks cutting across the region.

According to him, “Emerhor, as a team player with diverse experience both in the private and political sector, fits the bill as the South-south director, Contacts and Mobilisation of the APC presidential Campaign Council, and I am confident that with his team, APC is in a better stand to take over the Niger Delta region in 2023 elections.”

He, therefore, urged APC leaders and stakeholders in the region to support the…