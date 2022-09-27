Court Remands 47 Years Old Man for Killing Two Brothers in Kogi – THISDAYLIVE

Ibrahim Oyewale, Lokoja

A Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Lokoja has remanded a 47 years old man, Mr. Tahairu Abdul (aka Iyepopo) for allegedly killing two brothers: one ex- Naval officer and a traditional title holder, Mr. Sylvester Mohammd Sule, and Onwocho Sule of Aku Community in Ankpa Local Government Areas of Kogi State.

The suspect was arraigned in a suit file 8MCL/CR19m/022, NoCML239th/2022 before the magistrate court in Lokoja.

Tahiru Abdul (aka Iyepopo), was alleged to have conspired with others to kill Sule and Onwocho Sule in their separate houses at Aku village on January 29, 2020, and also set ablaze property worth billions of Naira.

In an affidavit sworn in support of motion experte by the Police Prosecution Officer, Inspector Toyin Momoh, on September 22, 2022, attached an application to remand the accused person in Federal Correctional Centre in Koto Karfe.

The prosecution averred that the accused person committed the…