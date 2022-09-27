Court Strikes out EFCC’s Alleged Money Laundering Suit against Metuh – THISDAYLIVE

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice Emeka Nwite of a Federal High Court (FHC), Abuja, yesterday struck out the alleged money laundering suit against former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisa Metuh, for being an abuse of court process.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had dragged Metuh to court for retrial in the alleged money laundering charge in line with the judgment of the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal.

While Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court had found the former spokesman of the PDP and his company, Destra Investments Limited, guilty of the money laundering charge, the appellate court had faulted the verdict and ordered a retrial.

Following the order, the Commission went back to file a seven-count criminal charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/05/2022 against Metuh and Destra Investments Ltd.

When the matter came up yesterday, Metuh was present in court for his re-arraignment in…