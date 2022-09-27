Groups Demand Bello’s Resignation as Tinubu’s Youths Coordinator – THISDAYLIVE

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

No fewer than 300 youth groups in Nigeria under the aegis of Presidential Support Council (PSC) yesterday demanded the resignation of the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, as the National Youths Coordinator of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council.

The APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was reported to have recently approved the appointment of Bello to lead the Nigerian youths in his presidential campaign.

But thegroups were, therefore, skeptical about the governor’s role in the APC presidential campaign, alleging that the governor was the only person that had kicked against the zoning of the 2023 presidency to the southern part of the country in the APC from the North.

The National Leader of the youth groups, Dr. Kassim Muhammad, made the demand when he addressed a press conference yesterday in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital, wondering why Bello is making claims for coordinating…