I’m Optimistic Ongoing Political Process Will Produce New Crop of Leaders in 2023 – THISDAYLIVE

*Says govt will sustain deep political discourse, freedom of speech

*Reiterates commitment to free, fair polls

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed optimism that Nigeria’s current political transition period will produce new crop of political leaders after the general election in the first quarter of 2023.

Speaking Tuesday while receiving Letters of Credence from Ambassadors and High Commissioners of six countries at the State House, Abuja, the President declared that as the build up to the 2023 general elections gathers momentum “I am highly optimistic that we will conduct a good transition process at the end of which a new set of political leaders will freely emerge.’’

He told the envoys that “you are assuming your diplomatic responsibilities in Nigeria, at very interesting political period as Nigeria’s national elections are due in February 2023.

“I want to state again, as I did just a few…