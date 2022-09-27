MSF Calls for Inclusion of N’west in UN’s Humanitarian Plan – THISDAYLIVE

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) also known as Doctors Without Borders has called for the inclusion of North-west Nigeria in the United Nations’ Humanitarian Plan, insisting that this would enable a broader and more sustained response in the region which has been bedevilled by banditry.

The North-east, a region which has been under the shackles of Boko Haram insurgency for over a decade, is already on the UN’s Humanitarian Plan, making it to benefit yearly several millions of dollars in aids.

In a statement on Tuesday by MSF, it said: “As the malnutrition crisis in North-west Nigeria continues at catastrophic levels, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) is calling for the humanitarian community to respond to the emergency needs of people in the region, and for North-west Nigeria to be included in the UN’s humanitarian response plan, enabling a broader and more sustained response.

“Since the beginning of 2022, MSF teams…