Nigeria’s Blessed With Abundant Skills – THISDAYLIVE

*Asks citizens to always speak well of country

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has described Nigeria as a nation blessed with sufficient promise and skills.

This is just as he adviced the citizenry to always speak well of the country wherever they may find themselves across the globe.

According to a release issued Tuesday by the media assistant to the Vice President, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo spoke while playing host to the world-class gymnasts from TIG International Gymnastics Club, Abuja, tutored by Coach Anthony Asuquo.

Speaking after the remarks by the athletes and a video presentation of their participation in the recent championship in South Africa, the Vice President expressed delight at the conduct of the gymnasts, their coaches and parents, especially as he was only becoming aware of the abundance of talents in the sport in Nigeria.

According to him, “this for me is very heartwarming, intriguing and exciting…