Ortom Breaks with Wike, Says He’s Not Supporting Ayu’s Removal – THISDAYLIVE

•Reaffirms confidence in his ability to lead party to victory

•PDP stakeholders pressure Atiku to prevail on chairman to quit

•Dino Melaye: We’re not threatened by our competitors

•Ex-VP appoints Saraki, Anyim, Shekarau, Secondus, others special advisers

Chuks Okocha in Abuja, George Oko in Makurdi and Omo-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom, yesterday, dismissed insinuations that he was in support of the removal of National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, saying it is impossible for him to advocate the removal of someone he helped to appoint. Ortom reasserted his confidence in Ayu’s ability to lead the party to victory in next year’s general election, in a surprising contrast to the position of his close ally, Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike.

The governor was reacting to accusations by a group, Jemgbagh Development Association, that he was involved in the ouster moves…