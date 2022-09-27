Ortom Recants, Denies Ditching Wike’s Camp – THISDAYLIVE

*Takes ambigious position on Ayu

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Less than 24 hours after denying working to oust the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, has denied breaking away from the camp of his Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Wike.

Ortom had in a statement issued on Monday by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, denied having a hand in the current travails of Ayu, who the camp of Wike, which he belongs to, called for his resignation as part of conditions for reconciliation.

The governor had issued the statement after he was accused by the Jemgbagh Development Association, Abuja chapter of working against a Benue son.

“It is outright mischief for anyone, including the Jemgbagh Development Association, Abuja chapter to accuse Governor Samuel Ortom of having a hand in the current travails of the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Dr. Iyorchia…