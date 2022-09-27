Osun Tribunal Adjourns Hearing Till Tuesday – THISDAYLIVE

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Osun State Election Petition Tribunal (OSEPT), sitting on the petition of Governor Gboyega Oyetola against the declaration of Senator Ademola Adeleke as the governor-elect of Osun State, has adjourned till Tuesday for the proper commencement of pre-hearing.

The adjournment followed the decision of the tribunal to grant the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) and Adeleke seven days to respond to the pre-hearing form served on them by the tribunal.

At the sitting of the tribunal, the Counsel to the All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Joshua Olatoke (SAN), had informed the court of his readiness to continue with pre-hearing session, having filed his form TF008 where issues for determination were raised.

On the request of the tribunal for advice, Olatoke suggested that the matter should be stand down for few hours for the respondents to the tribunal pre-hearing…