‘Over 65,000 Women Access Contraceptive Facilities in Six Months in Delta’ – THISDAYLIVE

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

The Delta State Primary Health Care Development Agency (DSPHCDA) has stated that over 65,000 women in the reproductive bracket have accessed contraception facilities in the state in the last six months.

More than 36,200 of these young women were new acceptors, the agency noted, adding that the Delta State Government is determined to continue on the trajectory of providing women and girls the access to appropriate contraception.

The Permanent Secretary of the agency, Dr. Jude Winful-Orieke, revealed this yesterday in Asaba during the celebration of this year’s World Contraception Day, with the theme: ‘Breaking Myths’, which was done in collaboration with Marie Stopes Nigeria.

Winful-Orieke, who was represented by the Director, Community Health Services, Dr. Paul Yinkore, noted that every September 26th, which has been set aside by the United Nations as World Contraceptive Day (WCD), affords stakeholders the ample…