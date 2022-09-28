23 Deaths Recorded as Flood Displaces 12,856 Households in Benue – THISDAYLIVE

George Okoh in Makurdi

The recent flood that ravaged most parts of Benue, recorded a total of 23 persons dead with 12,856 households displaced.

According to the Executive Secretary of State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA),Emmanuel Shior, who disclosed a news briefing in Makurdi, 11 out of the 23 local government areas in the state had been affected by the flood including Guma, Vandeikya, Otukpo, Katsina -Ala, Makurdi, Apa, Agatu, Tarka, Gboko, Gwer West and Logo.

According to the report, in Makurdi alone, over 30 communication had been submerged including Achusa, Gyyado Vilka, Wadata Rice mill BIPC Quarters, Kanshio, Welfare Quters Fiidi, Wurukum, Timber Shade, Tyo Mu, Agboghol, Judges Quarters Extension, Kyabiz Hotel, Ejja Hotels and Suites, Kucha Utebe among many other areas have been submerged.

He said, while 74 person had been reportedly injured, 116,084 persons had been displaced while 4,411 houses were submerged in the flood, stating that at…