Africa Food Prices Soaring Amid High Import Reliance, Says IMF – THISDAYLIVE

Segun James

Amid the economic downturn in some African countries, the prices of staple food in the sub-Saharan Africa have surged by an average of 23.9 percent in 2020-22, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said in a report.

According to a report by Cedric Okou, John Spray, and D. Filiz Unsal, the surge in prices is the most since the 2008 global financial crisis, even as it stated that that is commensurate to an 8.5 percent rise in the cost of a typical food consumption basket (beyond generalised price increases).

“Global factors are partly to blame because the region imports most of its top staple foods-wheat, palm oil, and rice-which local food prices is significant, nearly one-to-one in some countries.

“Prices of locally sourced staple food have also spiked in some countries on the back of domestic supply disruptions, local currency depreciations, and higher fertilizer and input costs. In Nigeria for example, the prices of both cassava…