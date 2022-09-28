As INEC Blows Whistle for Take-off of 2023 Election Campaign Today… – THISDAYLIVE

Emameh Gabriel writes that the stage is set for campaigns and fireworks as the Independent National Electoral Commission lifts ban on political parties’ campaign today.

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) today blows the kick off whistle for the 2023 general elections campaigns in line with its scheduled timetable. Campaigns for the next year’s general elections, including the Presidential and National Assembly elections will now officially take off in earnest.

In an already charged and frenzied political atmosphere and extremely polarized nation, currently battling insecurity in all fronts coupled with economic challenges, it is expected that drums for the elections will sound louder than witnessed in previous polls as Nigerians become more concious of the happenings in their political environment, especially in the last few months.

The country holds its breath; the frills, the thrills, jabs and counter jabs will increase and the…