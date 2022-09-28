Atiku Kicks off Campaign With Book Launch, Wike, Makinde, Ortom, Bode George Absent – THISDAYLIVE

Chuks Okocha and Gabriel Emameh in Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Wednesday kick started his presidential campaign with a launch of his memoirs packaged in three different books.

Conspicously absent at the campaign kickoff were Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State and former deputy chairman of the party, Chief Olabode George. They are members of the Wike group.

In his speech, Atiku urged Nigerians to keep hope alive, adding, “we have a duty to arrest the drift”.

According to Atiku, “what is our task that we are gathered here today to undertake? It is beyond merely coming together to inaugurate a Presidential Campaign Council. No! Our task today is to come together to rescue and rebuild our beloved country, Nigeria. That is the end goal. It is existential to us as a nation, and it is a task that history beckons upon us all…