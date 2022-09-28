Bauchi ex-Guber Aspirant Escapes Gunmen Attack – THISDAYLIVE

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

A former Bauchi State Gubernatorial Aspirant under the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Muhammad Sani Al’ameen, has escaped death after gunmen opened fire at his car while on a journey on the Akwanga-Abuja Highway.

THISDAY checks revealed that Al’ameen was on his way to Abuja when the unfortunate incident happened. He told journalists in Bauchi yesterday that he escaped death by the whiskers in an attack by the gunmen.

According to him, “I was coming from Bauchi to Abuja. We are approaching Akwanga. I saw some vehicles following us closely, when I observed, I asked my driver to enter AYM Shafa Filling Station, the driver said we have fuel.

“I still said that we should enter the filling station. When we entered, we purchased little fuel, spent some minutes before we proceeded. When we reached the roundabout, the car just resurfaced, they ambushed us.

“They blocked our vehicle and opened fire. We stopped when I…