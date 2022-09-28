Bill to Protect Private Sector Workers Scales Second Reading in Senate – THISDAYLIVE

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senate has passed for second reading a bill to regulate and formalise employment of domestic workers, apprenticeship, interns and other informal sector employees in Nigeria.

Senator Mohammed Sani (APC- Niger), who sponsored the bill, while presenting it said the proposed legislation also seeks to empower the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) to issue licence and monitor privately-owned agencies.

Sani said the operation in the informal sector was usually in small scale with labour-intensive production and usually private-ownership driven.

He said the participation of Nigerian economy by the informal sector showed evidence of violation of employee rights and non-implementation of labour regulations.

He said: “Informal sector in Nigeria has practice that are not in conformity with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) best practices as ratified in its convention, notwithstanding that Nigerian is a…