FEC Approves Four Armoured Personnel Vehicles Worth N580m for NDLEA  – THISDAYLIVE

*Agency arrests 18,940 Suspects, secures 2,904 convictions in seven months

*FG okays N27.3bn for Ondo-Edo road rehabilitation

*Also N1.85bn for Ebonyi salt project

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Federal Executive Council on Wednesday approved a total sum of N580.5 million for the purchase of four armoured personnel vehicles for the use of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The approval follows heightened attacks on personnel of the NDLEA, an agency under the supervision of the office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.

The FEC meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja, also reviewed the successes recorded by the agency, where it was briefed that between January and July 2022, the Brigadier-General (rtd) Buba Marwa-led parastatal arrested over 18,940 suspects. Including securing 2,904 convictions from the court within the period, a development that has led to…