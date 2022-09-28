Group Assures Tinubu/Shettima of  10m Votes – THISDAYLIVE

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

A political group named City Boy Movement Wednesday organized a one million man march at Unity Fountain in Abuja to drum support for the presidential flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima.

The group, led by its National Coordinator, Shoaga Francis, promised to mobilize the nation’s youth population with a view to delivering not less 10 million votes to the APC candidates in the February, 2023 residential poll.

According to him: “The main reason we’re here today is to tell Nigerians that there is one alternative to the presidency in 2023. Look at Lagos State. Asiwaju changed the fortunes of Lagos state. There is only one man that can change this economic for good. Any mistake will be detrimental.

“The youths and our principal are already in a cordial relationship. If you look at his antecedents, he’s a youth mobilizer. He’s someone that…