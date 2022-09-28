House Urges FG to Introduce Weigh-bridge – THISDAYLIVE

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

To correct the incidences of dilapidated roads across Nigeria, the Chairman of House of Representatives Committee on Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA), Hon. Femi Bamisile, has canvassed for the introduction of weighbridge on all federal highways.

Bamisile, who represents Ekiti South federal constituency II in the Green Chamber, said the federal government should as a matter of urgency introduce the policy to ameliorate the sufferings of

Nigerians and reduce carnages on roads.

Bamisile said the policy became expedient sequel to the continued destruction of Nigerian roads by heavy and articulated vehicles plying them with excess loads as against the recommended ones, which the roads were originally designed for.

The federal lawmaker stated this in Ado Ekiti yesterday while featuring on a political programme, a platform to interact with the populace.

According to him, “The deplorable condition of roads across…