In Aggressive Bid to Tame Inflation, CBN Raises MPR to 15.5% – THISDAYLIVE

•Hikes CRR to 32.5% to check currency speculation, orders banks to make adjustments

•Emefiele: N9trn injected into economy in three years

•Says no assurance on monetary easing yet, promises additional intervention in aviation

James Emejo and Nume Ekeghe in Abuja

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday raised the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR), otherwise known as interest rate, by 150 basis points, to 15.5 per cent from 14 per cent.

The CBN also raised banks’ Cash Reserve Requirement (CRR) by 750 basis points to a minimum of 32.5 per cent, from 27.5 per cent, in order to mop up liquidity from banks’ vaults and discourage currency speculation.

The apex bank, however, left the Liquidity Ratio (LR) unchanged at 30 per cent.

MPR is the benchmark rate at which the CBN lends to commercial banks, and it often determines the cost of credit in the economy.

Addressing journalists after the meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC)…