‘NEXT TITAN Has Produced Employers of Labour’ – THISDAYLIVE

Ugo Aliogo



As part of efforts to address unemployment in the country, the Executive Producer, The NEXT TITAN, Mide Akinlaja, has stated that the reality TV show has produced employers of labour, adding that the previous winners from the last eight seasons of the show are doing great in their businesses.

He also stated that some of them have launched their businesses and created jobs for other graduates across various sectors of the economy.

He disclosed that most of the participants who did not win have converted their lessons on the show into sustainable businesses.

Akinlaja, who stated that this in Lagos during the premiere of the season nine of the NEXT TITAN edition themed: ‘Game Changer’, said the show is a platform aimed at engineering entrepreneurship among Nigeria youths through identifying the best business minds and supporting their entrepreneurial acumen through logistical assistance, informal training, knowledge and other…