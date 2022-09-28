‘NEXT TITAN Has Produced Employers of Labour’ – THISDAYLIVE

Ugo Aliogo

As part of efforts to address unemployment in the country, the Executive Producer, The NEXT TITAN, Mide Akinlaja, has stated that the  reality TV show has produced employers of labour, adding that the previous winners from the last eight seasons of the show are doing great in their businesses.

He also stated that some of them have launched their businesses  and  created jobs for other graduates across various sectors of the economy.

He disclosed that  most of the  participants who did not win have converted their lessons on the show into sustainable businesses.

Akinlaja, who stated that this  in Lagos during the premiere of the season nine of the NEXT TITAN edition themed: ‘Game Changer’, said the show is a platform aimed at engineering entrepreneurship among Nigeria youths through identifying the best business minds and supporting their entrepreneurial acumen through logistical assistance, informal training, knowledge and other…



Source: Thisday Newspaper

