Nigeria Aquatic Federation Plans to Make Swimming Money-making Sport – THISDAYLIVE

The Nigeria Aquatic Federation on Monday at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos began a five-day swimming coaches conference and aquatic lifeguard profession course in which participants are taken through proper swimming techniques, lifesaving, all in an attempt not only to improve swimming in Nigeria but to make country’s waterways safe.

In a chat with THISDAY, the President of the Nigeria Aquatic Federation (NAF), Chinoye Aliyu, said what the federation hopes to achieve ultimately with the programme is to promote swimming in the country so that participants can be making money from swimming like other professionals in other sports.

“Our vision is to promote swimming, make it safe, populalise the sport to make it attractive to sponsors and ultimately make it a money-making venture like other professionals in other sports,” the NAF President said.

Aliyu, whose passion for swimming is unprecedented said another aim of the…