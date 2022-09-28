Senate Demands Benin-Ekpoma-Auchi-Okene Road Completion  – THISDAYLIVE

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senate Wednesday urged the Executive arm of government to provide adequate funding for the completion of Benin-Ekpoma-Auchi-Okene, Benin-Sapele and Ewu Uromi-Agbor roads.

This resolution was passed after the consideration of a motion during plenary.

It was sponsored by Senator Clifford Ordia (PDP-Edo) and co-sponsored by Senator Francis Alimikhena (PDP-Edo) and Senator Matthew Urhoghide (PDP-Edo).

The motion was titled ‘Urgent need to intervene on the failed portions of Benin-Ekpoma-Auchi-Okene and Benin-Sapele and Ewu Uromi-Agbor Roads’.

The upper chamber also urged the Federal Ministry of Works to commence immediate repairs on the failed portions of the roads.

It also urged the ministry to come up with a plan to settle all lingering issues bordering on the dualisation of the roads with contractors and also review the terms and conditions of the contract to meet current realities of inflation.

Moving the…