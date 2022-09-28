Sugar Council Reiterates Drive to Boost Foreign Exchange Inflows – THISDAYLIVE

James Emejo in Abuja

The Executive Secretary, National Sugar Development Council (NSDC), Mr. Zacch Adedeji, has said the council is currently implementing measures to unlock the full potential of the sugar sector to attract foreign investment and create jobs for Nigerians.

He said one of the strategies was to make the sector to be globally competitive under his administration.

Adedeji, in an interview, insisted that the sugar sector remained critical in unlocking the employment potential of the Nigerian economy.

He said through the implementation of the Nigerian Sugar Masterplan, the council had attracted huge investments into the sugar sector under the Backward Integration Programme (BIP).

He said, “The federal government, through the National Sugar Development Council is committed to building a globally competitive sugar industry that would boost the local economy, provide jobs for Nigeria’s teeming youth population, and position Nigeria as a…