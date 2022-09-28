Support Groups Kick-starts Tinubu/Shetimma Campaign in Abuja Today – THISDAYLIVE

Adedayo Akinwale

Support groups of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu have resolved to go ahead with planned activities to commence the presidential campaign, in spite of the indefinite postponement of activities by the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

The PCC of the ruling party had announced the indefinite suspension of campaign activities to expand the campaign council list.

However, the City Boy Movement in conjunction with the National Coalition Group (NCG) will Wednesday host thousands of supporters of Tinubu/Shetimma in a unity gathering event.

A statement issued yesterday by the spokesperson of the groups, Mr. Ojomu Hassan said the convergence and loud signal of its preparation was aimed at galvanizing youth support for Tinubu /Shettima in their bid to emerge as the country’s next president and Vice President in 2023.

He noted that the groups consider the campaign of the candidates…