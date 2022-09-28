THE MENACE OF FIRE OUTBREAKS  – THISDAYLIVE

The authorities should enforce building codes and regulations

Even when we concede that fire outbreak in public buildings is not a new phenomenon, the rate at which they occur in our country is alarming, and sometimes suspicious. But what all the recent developments point to is that there is need for a better appreciation of the challenge posed by fire outbreaks. In most countries, it is not just enough to design and construct buildings, it is more important to make allowances for a possible outbreak of fire by ensuring the availability of fire-fighting equipment in such facilities. While we are aware that such codes and regulations are also available here, but they are rarely ever enforced.

Statistics from the Nigeria’s Federal Fire Service (FFS) revealed that the number of fire incidents caused by electrical sparks is becoming a huge menace. It was the number one cause of fire outbreaks in 2021 with 636 of such incidents, while electrical equipment…