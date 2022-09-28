You Can’t Procure Weapons for Your Security Outfits – THISDAYLIVE

•Says law enforcement agencies have been directed to confiscate such weapons

•Cautions against politicisation of security

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The presidency yesterday declared that none of the 36 states of the federation had the authority to procure weapons for their security outfits.

The pronouncement was in apparent reaction to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State’s recent submission that he was going to arm the state security outfit, Amotekun, with sophisticated weapons like was allegedly obtainable in Buhari’s Katsina home state. The presidency, in a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, stressed that law enforcement agencies had been directed to confiscate such weapons procured illegally by the state governments for their security outfits.

The statement explained that in the case of he Katsina State security outfit often cited, the office of the Provost of…