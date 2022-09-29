2,295 Teachers’ Lives Lost to Terrorism, Insurgency in N’east – THISDAYLIVE

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Registrar/Chief Executive, Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), Prof. Olusegun Ajiboye, has said 2,295 teachers have lost their lives to terrorism and insurgency in the North-east.

This is just as he disclosed that over 1,500 schools have been forced to close down in the region between 2009 and 2022.

Ajiboye, while speaking at the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) National Delegates Conference held in Ibadan Thursday, described the loss of the teachers as tragic, adding that 1.2 million students require emergency education in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States.

The TRCN boss also disclosed that over 910 schools have either been damaged or destroyed, noting that the world is grappling with terrorism which has dealt a serious blow on every facet of the economy including education.

While urging the federal government to review its security architecture to address the deteriorating security situation because of its…