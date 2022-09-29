Absence of BRT Driver’s Lawyer Stalls Murder Trial – THISDAYLIVE

Wale Igbintade

The trial of the driver of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) bus, Andrew Nice Ominnikoron, who allegedly raped and murdered a 22-year-old fashion designer, Oluwabamise Ayanwole, was yesterday stalled in court due to the absence of his lawyer.

When the matter came up yesterday before Justice Sherifat Sonaike of the Lagos State High Court, the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Dr. Babajide Martins, informed the court that the defendant’s counsel, Abayomi Omotubora, was not in court.

Justice Sonaike had on July 7, 2022, directed the defendant to get himself another lawyer to represent him.

The Judge suggested that the defendant should avail himself of a lawyer on the next adjourned date, and adjourned the case to September 28, for continuation of trial.

The Judge in her ruling, held that: “I have listened to the state Attorney General, and considering the face of the charge, I shall be directing at this stage that the defendant should…