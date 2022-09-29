Akeredolu Lampoons FG, Says Refusal to Approve Sophisticated Weapons by State no Longer Plausible – THISDAYLIVE

Fidelis David in Akure

Ondo State Governor, Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), on Wednesday lampooned the Federal Government for saying no state has been issued authorisation to procure automatic weapons for its security outfit.

Akeredolu had last Thursday said the state under the doctrine of necessity have decided to fulfil its legal, constitutional and moral duty to the citizens of the State, by acquiring sophisticated weapons, to protect them.

However, in a statement on Tuesday, the presidency said the illegal possession of automatic weapons and AK-47 remains illegal in the country

In response to the statement, Akeredolu through his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, said the reasons adduced by Garba Shehu in his Press statement for the continued refusal to approve of the use of sophisticated weapons by state security outfits can no longer be plausible in the face of increasing security challenges being faced by the people.

The statement…