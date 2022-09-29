Atiku Flags Off Campaign, Says We Have a Duty to Arrest the Drift – THISDAYLIVE

•Urges Nigerians to keep hope alive, as he launches memoirs

•Ayu charges campaign council to right APC’s wrongs

•PDP’ll win in all zones, Okowa boasts

•Emmanuel: don’t mind doomsayers, winds can’t move rock

•Plot to scuttle Atiku’s presidential ambition exposed

•Wike, Makinde, Ortom, George, others absent

Chuks Okocha and Gabriel Emameh in Abuja

Presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, yesterday, said the leadership of the party had a responsibility to rescue and rebuild the country by arresting the current drift away from national values as the 2023 general election approached.

Atiku spoke in Abuja as he commenced his presidential campaign with the launch of his memoirs packaged in three different books. He, however, enjoined Nigerians to keep hope alive, saying help is on the way.

The event featured the inauguration of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council.

In his own…