Buhari Talks Climate Change – THISDAYLIVE

•Asks council to formulate policies for green economy

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has identified climate change as one of the major challenges facing humanity. Buhari made this known yesterday at State House, Abuja, while inaugurating the National Council on Climate, shortly before presiding over the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

The president highlighted the losses and damages caused by the recent flooding in several parts of Nigeria, as well as other parts of the world, including Pakistan, Bangladesh, and parts of East and Southern Africa.

He said, “Climate change is complex and dynamic; and requires multidimensional and multi-sectoral initiatives to address its impacts and avert its rapid advance.

“Updated data show increases in sea level rise, heat waves, wild fires, floods, desertification, drying wetlands and many more disruptive climate occurrences.

“The latest Intergovernmental Panel on…