‘Don’t Enroll Police Constables into IPPIS without Appointment Letters’ – THISDAYLIVE

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Police Service Commission yesterday warned against the enrollment of police constables into the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) without appointment letters by the commission.

The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation had enrolled police constables recruited in 2021 into the scheme without appointment letters from the commission.

The situation is seen as an offshoot of the frosty relationship between the police and the commission over its constitutional powers to conduct recruitment of police constables and issue appointment letters.

The former Chairman and former Inspector-General of Police, Musuliu Smith (rtd), was said to have condoned the development which triggered the strike action embarked upon by the commission which led to his resignation.

A statement by the commission said it took the decision to issue the warning letters to all stakeholders involved in the enrollment…