Global Tech Policy-makers Meet to Seek Common Ground on Digital Future – THISDAYLIVE

Emma Okonji

The highest decision-making body of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), converged this week in Bucharest, Romania, with delegates from around the world pursuing digital cooperation and transformation for the good of all.

The ITU’s 21st Plenipotentiary Conference, known as ‘PP-22’, will feature elections for the organisation’s top management posts, such as Secretary-General, Deputy Secretary-General, and Directors for Radiocommunication, Telecommunication Standardization, and Telecommunication Development, along with the 12-seat Radio Regulations Board and 48-seat ITU Council.

Digital networks and technologies have empowered billions of people worldwide, facilitating business, education, government services, trade, and social interactions through the toughest phases of COVID-19.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the PP-22 conference, Romania’s Vice Prime Minister, Sorin Grindeanu, said: “We are in the middle…