NBA Launches All-in One Destination App for Fans   – THISDAYLIVE

The NBA has announced the launch of the reimagined global NBA App, the all-in-one destination for NBA fans of every team.

With entirely new personalisation features, the NBA App will provide wall-to-wall content from every NBA game and feature social-style vertical video, unprecedented behind-the-scenes access to players and teams, new and existing shows and series, and access to the NBA vault for free. The NBA App – a product of NBA Digital, the league’s joint venture with Turner Sports – is free to download.

Additionally, the NBA has launched NBA ID, the league’s new global membership program offering fans benefits and rewards from the league, teams and its partners. NBA ID, which is free to join, will link a fan’s experiences across existing products like NBA League Pass and NBA Pick’Em.

Throughout the season, NBA ID members will get access to new original content and fan favorites from the NBA vault. Additionally,…