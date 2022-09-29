NGO Canvasses Collaboration as Panacea to Sustainability of Social Services in Africa – THISDAYLIVE

Esther Oluku

In it’s mission to drive sustainability in the social services sector, the Chief Executive Officer, Aspire Coronation Trust (ACT) Foundation, Ms. Osayi Alile, has said that collaboration amongst stakeholders in the private, social services and government sectors is crucial to ensuring sustainability of social service projects in Africa.

Making the submission on the sidelines of the fifth anniversary of ACT foundation and Breakfast Dialogue themed: “Shifting Paradigms: Transforming our approach to addressing Africa’s challenges”, Alile stated that with the growing social challenges across the world and proliferation of Non Governmental Organisations, the much needed impact of social services might not be felt if projects are not sustainable.

She noted that for the social service sector to reach it’s maximum potential in transforming societies, NGOs have to collaborate with other NGOs to strengthen the impact they make in…